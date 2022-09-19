Tom Brady Slams iPad On The Ground During Week 2 Game Before Bucs Pull Off A Victory: Watch

Tom Brady, 45, had a brief hissy fit during his second NFL game of the season on Sept. 18. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were losing to the New Orleans Saints 3-0 during the start of the third quarter, when Tom angrily grabbed a computer tablet and threw it towards the ground. The legendary quarterback, who is also allegedly having trouble in his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, was very frustrated at that point in the game.

Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. pic.twitter.com/d6QTX8dRyV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 18, 2022

Luckily, Tom led the Buccaneers to an epic comeback and they beat the Saints 20-10. It was their second victory of the season after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 last Sunday (Sept. 11). Tom celebrated his team’s victory over the Saints, and also addressed his incident with the tablet, in a video shared on his Instagram after the game.

“Great win to get to 2-0. And sorry for breaking that tablet — I think that’s gonna be another Twitter meme or something like that,” Tom said. “Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town. Let’s go!”

Tom’s football record is looking good so far this season. But his marriage to Gisele, 42, is what everyone’s been talking about the past few weeks. Allegedly, the couple who have been married for over 13 years are living apart because Gisele is upset that Tom reneged on his plans to retire from professional football. The reports of a feud between Tom and Gisele began to emerge after Tom skipped out on training camp back in August, citing personal issues. “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” he said during a press briefing back in late August. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh—t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Tom and Gisele, who share two children, haven’t publicly addressed their marital issues. Gisele did support her husband ahead of his first NFL game of the 2022 season by tweeting, “Let’s go @TomBrady. Let’s go Bucs!” In an interview with Elle, Gisele mentioned the dangers of the “violent” sport concern her, which seems to be a factor in why she’s upset that Tom won’t step away from football. HollywoodLife got more scoop about Gisele and Tom’s current issues over his career from an EXCLUSIVE insider.

“The marriage is not over but Gisele is making it crystal clear that this is a very big deal to her,” the source said. “She’s not someone that can just stuff her feelings down and the bottom line is she’s not happy with his sudden decision to go back. She doesn’t feel like she was a part of that decision and that’s deeply upsetting to her and she can’t ignore it. If Tom really wants to make things right with her this will truly be his final season.”