Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Whether She & Travis Barker Like To Be Referred To As ‘Kravis’

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, confirmed that she’s a big fan of her and husband Travis Barker‘s couple nickname. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told E! News on September 13. ‘Kravis’ is how fans refer to the power couple, who got married in May 2022 after dating for over a year and a half.

During the interview, Kourtney also questioned why her sister Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, did not earn the coveted ‘Kravis’ nickname, since the latter couple have been together longer. “Travis [Barker] said to me the other day, ‘Is Kylie and Travis [Scott] name Kravis also?’ And I’m like, ‘No’, but why wasn’t it?” Kourtney said. “Cause they were before us,” she added

“But I do love Kravis,” the POOSH founder also said, before revealing that she and Travis “refer to each other as Kravis sometimes.” This is pretty much the first time that Kourtney has addressed the “Kravis” nickname, and it’s nice for us fans that we finally got confirmation that Kourt appreciates the moniker!

Kourtney and Travis used to be friendly neighbors during her decade-long, on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children. Eventually, The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer acted on their feelings for one another, and now they’re happily married with a beautiful blended family that includes Travis’s three children who he co-parents with Shanna Moakler.

Recently, Kourtney opened up about the couple’s first date to TODAY. She admitted that she was almost too “shy” to go to the movies with Travis. Kourtney also confirmed in the interview that it “was a given” she’d take her husband’s last name. “It wasn’t a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian,” she said.