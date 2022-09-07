Rihanna Glows In Oversized Neon Sweatsuit For NYC Dinner 4 Months After Giving Birth

Times Square is known for lighting the night with its many electric and electronic displays, to where it feels like daytime when it’s the middle of the night. However, the heart of Manhattan had nothing on Rihanna when she hit up Nobu Downtown on Tuesday (Sept. 6). While Rihanna, 34, normally outshines everyone – like a diamond in the sky – her neon yellow streetwear outfit practically glowed in the dark. The chic oversized look featured a baggy top, matching pants, some black shoes, and a sparkly red purse. Rihanna complemented the outfit with a pair of shades – because she is cool enough to wear sunglasses after dark.

After arriving at the New York hotspot, Rihanna entered and enjoyed a meal and a break from parenting duties. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May, and it seems that four months after becoming a mom, Rihanna is making time for herself. At the start of September, Rihanna had a girls’ night out in New York, wearing an oversized No Limit jersey, some baggy jeans that would make your old JNCOs blush, and some pointed shoes. Rih rocked the new Tiffany & Co. Lock bangle and a Tiffany HardWear necklace and bracelet, giving the look a sparkle.

Rih has kept a low profile since becoming a mom, but she hasn’t been entirely reclusive. She made a surprise appearance at the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in London’s Canada Water in July. Later that month, Rih and Rocky, 33, had a date night in NYC. The couple and their newborn son flew out to Los Angeles in August, marking the first time the public saw the proud parents with their bundle of joy. Rihanna has also been making money moves since becoming a mom, selling homes, and planning new Savage x Fenty lines.

However, Rihanna’s primary focus at the moment is her baby, so those fans hoping for #R9 to drop this year might end 2022 disappointed. “She calls the shots, and she’s very clear that until she feels ready, nothing is coming out,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna has her hands in so many other things right now her album has taken a back seat.” The insider added that while Rihanna will “always be a musician and an artist,” she will resume her music career someday – but “not until the timing is right.”