Rihanna Sells $6.6 Million Hollywood Hideaway: See Her Stunning Bedrooms, Kitchen & Views

Rihanna is making moves! The 34-year-old new mom just sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.6 million, according to high profile real estate website, Dirt. Rihanna sold the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home for $250,000 less than what she paid for it in the summer of 2017. However, Dirt reported that she has listed it and unsuccessfully sold it several times over the last few years, so Rihanna may simply be relieved to have it off her hands.

According to Dirt, the gorgeous Mediterranean-influenced home was built in 2015 and sits on about a half-acre of land. It spans 7,130 square feet and boasts a private gym, a home movie theater, and a detached two-car garage. A look inside of it shows that it is flooded with plenty of natural light and is fitted with modern and charming touches, like high ceilings and arched doorways.

The below master bedroom features steel-framed doors and windows and offers sweeping views of the valley below. While the floors are a cozy dark wood, the walls are modernized with marbled and glass shelving. A gas fireplace is built into the wall opposite the bed, and around the corner is a spacious seating area. The ensuite offers an even more modern vibe and is fitted with two separate sinks surrounded by white stone and white tiling on the ground. A large soaking tub sits in the far corner of the bathroom between two corner windows, once again letting plenty of light in.

The kitchen reflects the above-mentioned bedroom with its use of warm and cool tones. A massive marble t-shaped island sits in the middle of the kitchen, which is filled with dark brown cabinetry. A gourmet stove and cooktop sit at one side of the island. As one moves through the kitchen, they are welcomed into a formal room that features wooden beams along the ceiling.

Moving outside, there is plenty of room for entertaining with a large, raised patio area surrounding a gorgeous pool and jacuzzi. There are also two areas of grass, one of which houses a barbecue station and sits next to a poolside lounge area.

The sale for Rihanna came just days after she was spotted rocking a distressed mini skirt and graphic tee alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in New York City. The pair have spent most of their time between the Big Apple and the “Work” singer’s home country of Barbados following their pregnancy announcement and the birth of their baby boy in May.