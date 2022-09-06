Demi Moore, 59, Stuns In White Bikini While Enjoying ‘Last Days Of Summer’

Demi Moore is soaking up the remainder of summer in her best swimsuit style! The 59-year-old Emmy-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to show off her gorgeous figure in not one, but two adorable bikinis from her collaboration with Andie Swim. In the first snapshot, she smiled wide on a moving motorboat in Greece in a white two-piece that featured high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms with a lettuce hem and a halter top. The top retails for $75 on Andie Swim’s site, while the bottoms cost $70.

In the second photo, the Ghost actress donned a classic string bikini top in black and matching tiny bottoms, which retail for $50 and $45, respectively. She stretched across a swimming platform for this stunning snapshot with her arms behind her head as she took in the warm summer sun. “Soaking up the last days of summer,” she captioned the post.

Demi has been rocking bikinis from Andie Swim all summer long. On Aug. 21, she posted two pictures from a private yacht in a white bikini from her collaboration. In the first, she posed on the boat with her knees up to her chest and an excited grin on her face. A beautiful green hill rising from the sea took up the background of the photo. In the second picture, her dog, named Pilaf, could be seen enjoying a posh atmosphere most people don’t get to experience. “Vacation snaps,” the mom of three captioned the photos.

About a week prior, she posted a picture of herself slaying in a bright pink bikini on a motorboat floating next to tan cliffs on bright blue water. She got a lot of love under the stunning snapshot in the comment section from her daughter Rumer Willis and even ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Willis! Emma, 46, who has been married to Bruce for more than a decade, gushed over Demi and wrote, “and it looks good on you!” with a fire and a heart-eye emoji. Meanwhile, Rumer, 34, commented, “You’re such a hottie mama, my god.”

Rumer also showed off her summer body at the end of August by having a fun poolside photoshoot with her younger sister, Tallulah Willis. Rumer looked fantastic in a simple white bikini that featured a front-tie top and matching side-tie bottoms. Tallulah, 28, opted for a sporty two-piece set with shiny green bottoms and a bandeau top that featured the logo of the New York Knicks. The Moore and Willis women certainly have an affinity for living their best summer lives in pretty swimsuits!