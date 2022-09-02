Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”

The Cabaret actress was also asked if she heard Britney Spears’ new song with Sir Elton John, “Hold Me Closer”. While she admitted she has not listened to the upbeat tune, she said she loves Britney. The singer, who has most recently been spotted in a wheelchair, donned black velvet pants, a plain black tee, and a red button-down shirt that she left open during her big night out. She accessorized with a gold necklace and completed her look with black shoes.

Liza was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, which affects her mobility and speech and can cause seizures and random losses of consciousness, in 2000 at the age of 54. In an interview with CBS at the time, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic Florida said the star was “in a very serious condition” when she arrived for treatment but was on a hopeful recovery journey. In fact, she recovered so well that she was able to put on a Broadway show for one month between 2008 and 2009 titled Liza’s at The Palace… in New York City.

And in 2019, she seemed unconcerned about her health and opened up about a tumble that caused her to undergo back surgery in 2015. “I’m feeling great or I wouldn’t be here,” she smiled to Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner. “I slipped on a marble floor and I broke my back. I said, ‘Okay,’ because I’ve broken everything else,” she added with a laugh.

However, Liza made headlines in 2022 when she appeared a bit disoriented when presenting the award for best picture at the Oscars with the one and only Lady Gaga. Gaga, 36, helped her through the special moment and reassured her by saying, “I got you.” She sweetly replied, “I know.”