Liza Minnelli: 5 Things To Know About Judy Garland’s Daughter Who Shaded Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli playfully joked about what she thought her mother Judy Garland would think of Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ performance, shading Lady Gaga in the process!

Liza Minnelli made headlines when she shaded singer Lady Gaga, 33, over what she thought her mother, Judy Garland, would think of the latest iteration of A Star Is Born. Learn five things about the aforementioned singer, below.

1. She’s unsure if her mother would’ve liked Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born. “She would have laughed,” Liza told ET Online. “And then she would have gotten into it. I can hear her saying, ‘OK, let’s go! Great to the end!'” Judy was the star of the 1954 version of the movie, in which she portrayed Vicki Lester. Judy passed away at 47 years old in 1969.

2. Liza was born in an industry family. Her mother, Judy, was a famous actress – beloved for her roles in The Wizard of Oz and A Star Is Born. Her father, Vincente Minnelli, who died at age 83 in 1986, was a stage and film director.

3. But Liza has made a name for herself, too. She started off in the show business by working on off-Broadway, and then, Broadway. Liza was in Best Foot Forward and Flora the Red Menace before switching over to film. The actress starred in the musical film Caberet as Sally Bowles in 1972 at the age of 25. Five years and three films after Caberet, Liza starred in New York, New York as Francine Evans with Robert de Niro. Liza is a studio recording artist, as well, with 10 studio albums: Liza! Liza! (1964), It Amazes Me (1965), There Is a Time (1966), Liza Minnelli (1968), Come Saturday Morning (1969), New Feelin’ (1970), The Singer (1973), Tropical Nights (1977), Results (1989), Gently (1996), and Confessions (2010).

4. Liza has received critical acclaim for her parts in the entertainment world. She has won two Tony Awards, two Golden Globe Award, one Emmy Award, and one Academy Award.

5. She has been married four times. Liza was married to Peter Allen from 1967 to 1974, Jack Haley Jr. from 1974 to 1979, Mark Gero from 1979 to 1992, and David Gest from 2002 to 2007.