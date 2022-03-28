Liza Minnelli Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars With Lady Gaga

The legendary ‘Cabaret’ star was greeted with a standing ovation at the Oscars while making a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga to present Best Picture.

Liza Minnelli received a standing ovation as she surprised celebrities and fans alike at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 76-year-old Cabaret star took to the stage alongside Lady Gaga to present the Academy Award for Best Picture.

“You see that? The public, they love you,” the “Shallow” singer, 36, lovingly teased Liza, who sat in a wheelchair and is known to have struggled with several illnesses throughout the years, including viral encephalitis. As Liza had trouble announcing the nominees, Gaga was sweetly by her side, gently reassuring her, “I got you.”

“Good evening. You know how I love working with legends and I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend,” Gaga began as she sweetly held onto Liza’s hand. “She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret, Oscar Award-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.” The daughter of actress Judy Garland continued, “Throughout the night, we’ve seen highlights of the best [films] nominated for Best Picture.”

Lady Gaga and ‘Cabaret’ superstar, Liza Minnelli, arriving on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tVEWaCjZvt — Lady Gaga Now 💓⚔️ (@ladygaganownet) March 28, 2022

After a short clip highlighted the Best Picture Oscar nominees, the camera panned back to the ladies who were all smiles for the A-list affair. “Hi everybody! I’m so happy to be here, especially with you. I’m your biggest fan,” Liza gushed over the House of Gucci star. “Are you excited to announce Best Picture?” Gaga responded to which Liza replied, “Yes.” The A Star Is Born actress continued, “OK, the Oscar goes to…,” as Liza revealed, “CODA.”

Liza and Gaga were dressed to impress while taking center stage at Hollywood’s star-studded ceremony. The pair coordinated ensembles in all black monochrome numbers. The “Poker Face” hitmaker looked stylish in a flashy tuxedo suit as Liza wore a plush black matching two-piece set. Gaga oozed old Hollywood glamour as she swept her signature platinum blonde locks up in a chic ‘do.