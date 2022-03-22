See Pics

Liza Minelli, 76, Spotted On Rare Dinner Out With Old Friend George Hamilton, 82: Pic

Even living legends need to eat. In a rare public appearance, Liza Minnelli met with George Hamilton for dinner in West Hollywood, and afterward, the ‘Cabaret’ star was escorted to a waiting car.

Liza Minnelli graced the presence of all those who dined at the Il Piccolo restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday (Mar. 21) night. Liza, 76, made a rare public appearance at the eatery, but she wasn’t the only star in attendance. George Hamilton, the 82-year-old star of films like Doc Hollywood and Zorro, The Gay Blade, joined Liza for the meal. After the two were all done, Liza was escorted out of the restaurant in a wheelchair before being helped into her car.

The Cabaret star retained her iconic glitz and glamour. She wore a sparkling black ensemble for the evening, one that glittered in the Hollywood night. She accessorized the look with a touch of jewelry and sported her signature black pixie cut. George, on his part, wore a respectable navy suit jacket and tan trousers for his meal. As Liza was being helped into the waiting vehicle, George said a few words to her before the two went their separate ways.

Cabaret turned 50 in 2022. The Bob Fosse-directed film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Actress. Liza, then a 27-year-old actress, launched her career with that win and subsequently became a pop culture icon. As much as [winning an Oscar] meant to me, I think it meant more to my father,” Liza told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing the film’s anniversary. Her father, Vincente Minnelli, was a director, having helmed such films as Gigi and An American In Paris.

“He was sitting next to me and let out such a yell when they announced my name that I still have tinnitus to this day,” said Liza. “It reminds me of him and that night. I truly didn’t expect to win. It’s a special feeling to be appreciated by your peers and friends. But Hollywood was different then, and I think in some ways that the Oscar ceremony was more meaningful then. But I wouldn’t mind winning another one!”

Liza’s father – who was married to her mother, Judy Garland, from 1945 to 1951 – also had a hand in designing her Cabaret character, Sally Bowles. “He had a library of art books and knew that era somehow, and figured out what she should look like,” she told THR. “He gave me a great gift that later became so identifiable.”