Jason Momoa Admits He’s Embracing His ‘Dad Bod’ 5 Months After Hernia Surgery

It doesn’t bode well for the rest of us mere mortals if Jason Momoa considers himself to have a “dad bod”! The Aquaman actor, 43, revealed he hasn’t been hitting the gym like he used to since a hernia surgery in March, resulting in a physique he is considers a little less prime than usual. “All good, still not really doing sit-ups,” Jason said of his recovery to James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, August 23. “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer. ”

James, and his other guest Kristen Bell, seemed quite in disbelief at the idea of Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones having lost his chiseled abs. “You can’t say you’ve got a dad bod!” James shouted incredulously. “You can’t. It’s not a dad bod.” Jason laughed and added, “Well, I don’t wanna do anymore sit ups.” Kristen also chimed in hilariously, saying, “He can say anything he wants.”

It appears Jason is on the mend and the lack of gym time hasn’t taken away from his love life. The action here was recently spotted getting cozy on a motorcycle ride through Malibu with his rumored girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez. Jason rocked a light pink hoodie and khaki pants as Eiza wrapped her arms around his waist while sporting a chic varsity jacket, as seen in photos here. The pair certainly seem to be giving it another go after rumors had them calling their romance off.

Back in June, Jason and Eiza were said to be going their separate ways shortly after it was confirmed that they were an item. “They’re just very different people,” a source told People, as another dished, “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public, [but] they are in different life stages.” The fallout seemed abrupt as the stars had only just sparked romance rumors in April after Jason was seen at Eiza’s premiere of Ambulance.

Although they kept their relationship on the down low, once news spread that the two were an item, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Eiza was “excited” to see what could develop between the pair. The insider insisted both were still single status-wise, however, as Eiza was focused on her career and Jason was fresh off his split with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

“Jason’s really just having fun at the moment,” our insider explained at the time. “He hasn’t been seeing Eiza for very long, so things aren’t that serious yet. He isn’t planning on settling down with anyone at the moment, but he sees potential and wants to continue getting to know her better.”

In January, Jason and Lisa announced they were breaking up after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the former couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” The iconic duo share two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.