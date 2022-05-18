Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez: She’s ‘Excited’ About Their Hot New Romance

Jason Momoa, 42, and Eiza Gonzalez, 32, have been dating one another quietly and sources close to the duo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are on the same page! “Eiza recently moved to the East Coast, plus she’s been traveling a ton for work so she hasn’t had a lot of free time to spend with Jason, but she’s excited about where it could go,” a source close to the stunning actress said.

“Eiza’s very focused on her career right now, she’s extremely driven and has been working for years to get to this point, so it’s going to take a lot for a guy to really sweep her off her feet right now, but this new romance with Jason has definitely been putting a spring in her step,” they explained.

It seems that Eiza isn’t the only one who’s been feeling the butterflies either! As fans know, Jason split with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 54, in January. Although two tried to make it work for the sake of their two children — daughter Lola Lolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — they both decided in the end that it was best to move on. According to a separate source, “Jason is still transitioning from the married life to the single life, so he’s really just having fun at the moment. He hasn’t been seeing Eiza for very long so things aren’t that serious yet.”

The two have not gone public yet, but Jason has been leaving subtle clues on Eiza’s Instagram that he fancies her, including likes on many of her Instagram photos.” She has even liked several of his recent posts as well! “Jason thinks that Eiza is absolutely stunning, but more importantly she’s very smart and funny. Jason isn’t planning on settling down with anybody at the moment, but he sees potential and wants to continue getting to know her better,” the source said.

On April 4, Jason — who is currently filming for the latest installment of Fast & the Furious — took time out of his busy movie star schedule to attend the LA premiere of Eiza’s latest film, Ambulance. Although he walked the red carpet alone, it goes without saying that Eiza definitely appreciated his support. Luckily, they are not letting their busy schedules get in the way of their feelings for each other. “They both have incredibly busy work schedules, but make time for each other when they can,” the source said.