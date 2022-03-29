Interview

Jason Momoa Admits He’s Not ‘Back Together’ With Lisa Bonet After Hanging With Kate Beckinsale

The ‘Aquaman’ star called his ex ‘family,’ in a new interview at the Academy Awards. Later that evening, he cozied up to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after-party.

Jason Momoa shut down rumors that he and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet were back together during a red carpet interview with Access at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. Jason, 42, quickly shook his head, when the interviewer Scott Hall said that the actor was his “inspiration” and he was happy to see him and Lisa, 54, working on their relationship, but the Dune star said that wasn’t the case!

Even though Jason admitted that he and Lisa weren’t together, they were definitely still having a great co-parenting relationship regardless. “We’re not back together. We’re family,” he said. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever.

Jason had rolled solo to the 2022 Academy Awards, arriving wearing a sleek black suit, and he had his signature locks slicked back! After the ceremony though, he was spotted hanging out outside of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and he was super sweet, as he lent his suit jacket to Kate Beckinsalewho definitely seemed cold hanging outside the party.

While Jason and Lisa may not be a couple anymore, there was a lot of back-and-forth after the actors announced that they were splitting up with an Instagram message in January. A month after their breakup was announced, a source close to the Dune actor told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’d moved back in with Lisa. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” they said. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Amid the short-lived reunion, the High Fidelity actress was seen wearing her wedding ring. Alas, given Jason’s answer, it seems like the two split up again!

Since the two reconciled, it seems like they’ve split up again, but it’s no surprise that they’re dedicated parents to their kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Plus Jason has been a super supportive stepdad to Zoe Kravitz, the daughter that Lisa had with her rockstar ex Lenny KravitzJason attended the New York premiere of Zoe’s superhero smash hit The Batman at the beginning of March with his son and daughter, and said that he and Lisa were “proud” of Zoe. The source close to the family also revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Jason and Lisa didn’t want to steal the spotlight from Zoe, by appearing on the red carpet together. “The event meant so much to Zoe and the last thing that [Lisa and Jason] wanted to do was to upstage her by walking a red carpet together,” they said.

 