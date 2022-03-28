Jason Momoa Gives Kate Beckinsale His Jacket As They Cozy Up Outside Vanity Fair Oscars Party

New Hollywood couple? Jason Momoa, who is dealing with marriage issues with Lisa Bonet, was seen getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale after the Oscars.

Jason Momoa was such a gentleman to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27. The Aquaman star, 42, was pictured lending his suit jacket to Kate, 48, who was seemingly chilly outside of the star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. The pair continued to chat it up and seemed to be having a great time together.

Kate was all smiles while sporting Jason’s jacket over her glittery black gown and sheer skirt. Jason, meanwhile, was dressed in a black button down shirt tucked into black pants. He also had on a pair of glasses and let his signature long hair down, after having it in a french braid during the Academy Awards ceremony. Jason held an IPA in his hand while mingling with the Underworld actress.

It’s possible Jason and Kate are a new couple, considering how chummy they were together. However, the two very well may just be friends. Their interaction comes as Jason tackles marriage issues with wife Lisa Bonet, who did not attend the Oscars or the after party.

Jason and Lisa announced back in January that they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, Jason and Lisa said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, the pair is now attempting to rekindle their marriage. A source close to Jason EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Game of Thrones alum moved back in with Lisa and their two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, in February.

“They are very much back together,” the insider told us. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source added that the couple, along with their family and friends, is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.”