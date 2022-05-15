Jason Momoa, 42, Reportedly Dating Eiza Gonzalez, 32, Amid Lisa Bonet Divorce

Jason Momoa supposedly has a new woman on his horizons! The Dune star reportedly started dating Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez amidst his divorce from Lisa Bonet. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” An insider told People. “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet,” another source close to both Jason and Eiza told the outlet. Jason also attended the premiere of Eiza’s new movie Ambulance, but the two were not photographed together.

Jason announced his divorce from actress Lisa Bonet in January of 2022, splitting after four years of marriage and more than 16 years of dating. However, the two supposedly attempted to rekindle their relationship, as an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife that Jason moved back in with Lisa six weeks later. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the insider said. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Lisa was even briefly spotted wearing her wedding ring again in March.

However, shortly after, the two split up again for unknown reasons. Jason told interviewer Scott Hall that he and Lisa were still a family, but definitely no longer a couple, as he arrived at the 2022 Oscars solo.

Those weren’t the only relationship rumors that the Aquaman star has shut down recently. After he was spotted giving actress Kate Beckinsale his coat during an Oscar’s after party, he insisted that the interaction was strictly platonic.

Since his breakup with Lisa, the two have been focusing on raising their children Lola,14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Jason is also the stepfather of actress Zoe Kravtiz, and he showed up to support her during the premiere of her film The Batman in March, where Lisa also attended. Clearly a tight knit family, Jason is even good friends with Lisa’s ex-husband and Zoe’s father Lenny Kravitz, as the two even went for a motorcycle ride together a few weeks after the premiere.