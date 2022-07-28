Jason Momoa, 42, & Eiza Gonzalez, 32, Cozy Up On Romantic Motorcycle Ride: Photos

Looks like love is in the air again! A little over a month after reports had them splitting up, Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez appear to be back on! The Aquaman star and the Ambulance actress were spotted getting cozy on a motorcycle ride through Malibu on Thursday, July 28. Jason rocked a light pink hoodie and khaki pants as Eiza wrapped her arms around his waist while sporting a chic varsity jacket, as seen in photos here. The pair certainly seem to be giving it another go!

Back in June, Jason and Eiza were said to be going their separate ways shortly after it was confirmed that they were an item. “They’re just very different people,” a source told People, as another dished, “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public, [but] they are in different life stages.” The fallout seemed abrupt as the stars had only just sparked romance rumors in April after Jason was seen at Eiza’s premiere of Ambulance.

Although they kept their relationship on the down low, once news spread that the two were an item, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Eiza was “excited” to see what could develop between the pair. The insider insisted both were still single status-wise, however, as Eiza was focused on her career and Jason was fresh off his split with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

View Related Gallery Eiza Gonzalez: PICS Eiza Gonzalez Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Eiza Gonzalez 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018

“Jason’s really just having fun at the moment,” our insider explained at the time. “He hasn’t been seeing Eiza for very long, so things aren’t that serious yet. He isn’t planning on settling down with anyone at the moment, but he sees potential and wants to continue getting to know her better.”

In January, Jason and Lisa announced they were breaking up after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the former couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” The iconic duo share two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.