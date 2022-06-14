Jason Momoa Splits From Eiza Gonzalez After Brief Romance: Report

It’s over for Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez, according to a report from People Magazine. “They’re just very different people,” the mag’s source explained. Rumors of a romance between Jason and Eiza first surfaced in April when he attended the premiere of her movie Ambulance, although the two did not walk the red carpet together. People first confirmed that the actors were an item in mid-May.

Although Jason and Eiza kept their relationship totally out of the public eye, they had reportedly been together since February. Once news of their romance went public, though, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Eiza was “excited” about where things could potentially go. However, our source confirmed that she was still very focused on her career, while Jason was working on navigating life as a single man after his split from Lisa Bonet, who he’d been with since 2005.

“Jason’s really just having fun at the moment,” our insider explained. “He hasn’t been seeing Eiza for very long, so things aren’t that serious yet. He isn’t planning on settling down with anyone at the moment, but he sees potential and wants to continue getting to know her better.” Unfortunately, it seems that Jason and Eiza were simply in two different places in their lives and weren’t able to make things work.

Jason and Lisa, who married in 2017, confirmed in Jan. 2022 that they had separated. The exes have two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, together. They have vowed to remain committed as co-parents in the months since the split. Jason has also continued to publicly support Lisa’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, by promoting her 2022 movie, The Batman, and even attending the movie’s premiere in March.

Following the split, Jason was briefly linked to Kate Beckinsale when they appeared to get cozy with one another after the 2022 Oscars. However, he clarified that nothing was going on between the two. “It was chivalry,” he confirmed. “The woman was cold.” Jason also said that he and Kate were simply talking about her home country, England, because he had recently filmed a movie there — but that’s all!