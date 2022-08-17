Nicki Minaj Slams ‘Clown’ Kevin Federline Over Treatment Of Britney Spears: ‘How Dare You’

Being the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj has a way with words… and she used a few choice ones when she slammed Kevin Federline in the midst of his feud with ex wife Britney Spears. The “Super Bass” hitmaker got candid during her Amp livestream on Tuesday, August 16, calling Kevin a “clown” after he criticized Britney’s parenting in an interview. Nicki also took offense with the timing of Kevin’s comments, as it comes as the “Toxic” pop star has been thriving in her post-conservatorship life, which includes a recent marriage to Sam Asghari.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f–king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” Nicki asked pointedly. “Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by…. using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

Nicki went on to say that she hopes “karma” will come for Kevin and that she doesn’t believe anyone will feel sorry for him. As the hop hop icon has worked with Britney in the past, she also brought up Britney’s devotion to the two sons she shares with Kevin: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. “She loves her kids more than life itself,” explained Nicki.

She also slammed Kevin for involving the teenage boys in his feud, as he recently posted videos of Britney arguing with her sons in a car. “How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense,” she said. “When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is.” Nicki then concluded by telling Kevin to “leave [Britney] the f**k alone.”

Nicki isn’t the only A-lister to have Britney’s back in the ongoing saga! Jennifer Lopez showed her support by taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 12 to share Britney’s’ now-deleted social media post about embracing her “freedom” and “independence” after a court struck down her conservatorship in November. “Stay [strong],” J.Lo wrote, adding a muscle emoji and an epic throwback snap of the pair at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.