Nicki Minaj Wears Tiny Cherry Print Bikini While Singing Her New Song ‘Freak Girl’: Watch

Nicki Minaj, 39, stunted on everyone on Monday in a sexy bikini while she teased her hot new track, “Super Freaky Girl.” She shared the NSFW video on her Instagram on August 15, with the caption, “He want a F R EEE A K.” We must say, Nicki, is looking ON FIRE!

“Super Freaky Girl” is the latest single to be released by Nicki, since her last track “We Go Up” was released back in March. In the latest sexy summer single, Nicki raps about how “freaky” she is with lyrics like, “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slipping and sliding I can do all them little tricks, and keep the d**k up inside it.” Talk about SUPER FREAKY!

The Barbz simply cannot get over how hot Nicki looked in the revealing video she shared to promote the song. The rapper wore a tiny white bikini with a cherry pattern all over. She even took her look to the next level with a bright pink lipstick color. Nicki’s towering pink updo, which was styled with curls and an oversized scrunchie, added to the extravagant look.

MTV’s official Instagram account commented on the post, “yes i absolutely do” in response to Nicki’s caption. Very cheeky, MTV! One fan commented, “You look so good,” while another appeared to not be able to contain their excitement and simply wrote, “Wowww.” Same!

Nicki is looking mighty fine as she approaches the big 4-0 later this year! You don’t look a day over your Pink Friday era, Nicki! The mom-of-one left little to the imagination in her video, and she made sure to shoot some close-up shots of her upper half. She sure knows how to promote the sexy new single!

In addition to the erotic video, Nicki showed off her bikini while bent over, in a separate picture post on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “A thong bikini up my a**, I think I’ll go for a dive #SuperFreakyGirl is out now.” The “Anaconda” singer has been promoting her new track since July with many sexy snapshots and videos on her social media. It’s safe to say we have entered the “Super Freaky Girl” era, and we are loving it!