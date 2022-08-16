Kim Kardashian Sips Cocktail In Strapless Bikini Poolside In New Summertime Photos

Kim Kardashian's new snaps promoted her collaboration with Beats by Dre. See the gorgeous photos here!

By:
August 16, 2022 4:01PM EDT
Kim Kardashian bikini
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 41, looks like she’s living her best post-breakup life. The recently single mother of four took to Instagram on Aug. 16 to show off some snaps of herself enjoying an orange drink out of an oversized wine glass while beating the heat in a pool. She donned a strapless brown bikini by SKIMS and threw her platinum blonde hair into a casual updo with a claw clip for the pictures, which were taken at an unknown tropical retreat. She finished her simple look with a pair of futuristic-looking oversized bronze sunglasses that covered most of her cheekbones.

The pictures served as an advertisement for Kim’s new collaboration with Beats by Dre, for which she designed three pairs of earbuds. The My Beats Fit Pro collection debuted worldwide on Tuesday and comes in three neutral shades: Moon, Dune, and Earth. Also included in the carousel was a video that showed Kim taking a sip of her drink before laughing, showing that even when working, the SKKN founder loves to play.

Kim has certainly been quite busy following her breakup from Pete Davidson earlier this month. In addition to promoting her new earbud line, she had continued to promote her new skincare line, SKKN, which dropped in June. Most recently, she showed off her brand and her unique interior design style by taking fans into her SKKN offices. The tour she posted on TikTok showed a clean, modern design in Kim’s signature neutral palette of browns, beiges, and whites. The office included a wall full of Kim’s magazine covers throughout the years, a wall full of her products on display, and a clean white wall likely for photo-taking purposes.

At the beginning of the month, Kim also joined Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and more to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday. Kim revealed she might not be able to go all night like she once could after she hilariously spit out a shot of tequila taken with the group of party attendees. We’re sure Kylie appreciated the support regardless!

To top off her busy month, Kim has been preparing for the latest drop of Yeezy sunglasses, which she posted a selfie with her daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, on Aug. 4. The post caused speculation that she may be on better terms and possibly even reconciling with ex-husband Kanye West, who owns the brand, but dedicated fans will know that Kim is also a part-owner of the Yeezy brand, so of course, she’s going to promote it. Kim is clearly one busy bee, but she seems to be handling it beautifully as always!

More From Our Partners

ad