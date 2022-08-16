Kim Kardashian Sips Cocktail In Strapless Bikini Poolside In New Summertime Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, looks like she’s living her best post-breakup life. The recently single mother of four took to Instagram on Aug. 16 to show off some snaps of herself enjoying an orange drink out of an oversized wine glass while beating the heat in a pool. She donned a strapless brown bikini by SKIMS and threw her platinum blonde hair into a casual updo with a claw clip for the pictures, which were taken at an unknown tropical retreat. She finished her simple look with a pair of futuristic-looking oversized bronze sunglasses that covered most of her cheekbones.

The pictures served as an advertisement for Kim’s new collaboration with Beats by Dre, for which she designed three pairs of earbuds. The My Beats Fit Pro collection debuted worldwide on Tuesday and comes in three neutral shades: Moon, Dune, and Earth. Also included in the carousel was a video that showed Kim taking a sip of her drink before laughing, showing that even when working, the SKKN founder loves to play.

Kim has certainly been quite busy following her breakup from Pete Davidson earlier this month. In addition to promoting her new earbud line, she had continued to promote her new skincare line, SKKN, which dropped in June. Most recently, she showed off her brand and her unique interior design style by taking fans into her SKKN offices. The tour she posted on TikTok showed a clean, modern design in Kim’s signature neutral palette of browns, beiges, and whites. The office included a wall full of Kim’s magazine covers throughout the years, a wall full of her products on display, and a clean white wall likely for photo-taking purposes.

At the beginning of the month, Kim also joined Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and more to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday. Kim revealed she might not be able to go all night like she once could after she hilariously spit out a shot of tequila taken with the group of party attendees. We’re sure Kylie appreciated the support regardless!

To top off her busy month, Kim has been preparing for the latest drop of Yeezy sunglasses, which she posted a selfie with her daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, on Aug. 4. The post caused speculation that she may be on better terms and possibly even reconciling with ex-husband Kanye West, who owns the brand, but dedicated fans will know that Kim is also a part-owner of the Yeezy brand, so of course, she’s going to promote it. Kim is clearly one busy bee, but she seems to be handling it beautifully as always!