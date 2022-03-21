See Pic

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian
Shuttershock
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 08 May 2018 WEARING YEEZY
Kim Kardashian West and North West Yeezy show, After Party, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian out in West Hollywood today Kim Wears: Sneakers - Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Pictured: Kim Kardashian West Ref: SPL5073977 210319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West out and about, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2019 Wearing Yeezy, Jacket, Wearing Helmut Lang, Trousers, Shoes By Yeezy View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash.

Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.

Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals 😭✋🏼 I can’t lmao from KUWTK

“Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals 😭✋🏼 I can’t lmao,” the user wrote along with a pic of the shoes. “nobody wants to work these days, just sell the clothes you were gifted!” Another user wrote, referencing Kim’s tone-deaf comments about what it takes to be successful. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was born into a wealthy family, claimed, “I have the best advice for women in business,” during an interview with Variety. “Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she bluntly shared.

Most likely due to the backlash, Kim has since removed the listings for both shoes. She may not have been able to successfully get rid of the shoes by selling them, her attempt to is a big message. Since her ex-husband is the founder of Yeezys, it’s a sign that she’s really ready to get him out of her life.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ (Shuttershock)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Hottest Couple Moments -- Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

She and the rapper are in the middle of a contentious divorce that gets nastier each day. The reality TV star has admitted that it’s difficult to take the high road when it comes to Ye’s social media attacks. He has attacked his ex-wife, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and a number of other celebrities along the way. Now he has gone a step too far by calling Trevor Noah a racial slur and he has been barred from the Grammys. 

Even though Kim has been the primary target of Ye’s attacks, she is torn on the decision that was made. “Kim has mixed feelings over Kanye’s Grammy fallout,” a source close to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to see Kanye’s career being altered negatively because she wants him to make a living as she knows that he is one of the best when he is on stage and behind the microphone. But she also believes that everyone including Kanye deserves consequences over their behavior.”