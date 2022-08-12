Melissa Gorga Addresses ‘RHONJ’ Exit Speculation After Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Melissa Gorga isn’t having it with the rumors! No, she’s not leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey, following her conspicuous absence from sister-in-law and former BFF Teresa Giudice‘s massive fairy tale wedding. “People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show,” she wrote via Instagram stories on Thursday, August 11. “‘This is how rumors get started.’ I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how I felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving.” She completed the statement by tagging #RHONJ.

Melissa, 43, and her hubby (and only sibling to Teresa) Joe Gorga, 42, set the rumor mill in motion when they skipped Teresa’s weekend of wedding festivities between August 5-7. Teresa and Luis Ruelas tied the knot on Saturday, August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests, per PEOPLE.

RHONJ castmates including Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin. were reportedly in attendance, as were Teresa’s daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. No bad feelings exist between the former couple, and Joe even reportedly declared that his ex-wife looked “like a princess” on the magical day, per Us Weekly.

But unfortunately, bad feelings do seem to linger between Teresa, her brother, and sister-in-law. They broke down their “laundry list” of reasons for snubbing the high-profile event during Melissa’s August 11 On Display podcast episode, according to Us Weekly. For the record, they were reportedly invited.

During the podcast, the couple revealed that “something that went down” during the filming of the Season 12 ‘RHONJ reunion, and they feel that something was Teresa’s fault–but they declined to elaborate further. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today,” Melissa said. “Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Melissa also admitted to more of the “drama” the trio is known form. “I am not going to sit here and say that there wasn’t drama, that it wasn’t crazy,” she explained. “Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary. There definitely were moments.” Ultimately, they decided it would be “very strange” to show up at the wedding after the unnamed incident on the RHONJ reunion.