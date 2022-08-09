Joe Giudice Gushes Over Ex Teresa’s Wedding Dress & Hair: She ‘Looked Like A Princess’

Joe Giudice has nothing but love for his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, who married Luis Ruelas in New Jersey on August 6. “I’m very happy for her,” Joe told Us Weekly. “She deserves all the happiness in the world. I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.” Joe also said that he thought Teresa “looked like a princess” at the nuptials.

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years when they split in 2019. The breakup happened after Joe was deported back to Italy amidst his legal troubles (he completed a 41 month prison sentence for various fraud charges in March 2019). However, Joe has maintained a close relationship with his and Teresa’s four children, with he and Teresa also keeping an amicable relationship.

When it comes to romance, though, Teresa has fully moved on. She and Luis began dating during the summer of 2020 and were engaged by Oct. 2021. The pair’s wedding was a lavish affair, with Teresa stunning in a strapless white dress. Her hair was the talk of the day, though, with her locks piked atop her head in a dramatic updo, and a sparkling tiara across the top.

The wedding day was not without some drama, though. While various stars from the Real Housewives franchises showed up, Teresa’s own brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, opted not to attend the nuptials. The trio reportedly got into a heated argument while filming a reunion show for The Real Housewives of New Jersey just days before Teresa’s wedding. After the fight, Joe and Melissa reportedly made the decision not to go to the wedding. Teresa has had plenty of ups and downs with Joe and Melissa over the years, and it looks like we’ll be seeing this one play out on the show once again.