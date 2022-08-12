Jay Cutler Responds To Ex Kristin Cavallari Calling Their Marriage ‘Toxic’

In a new interview, Jay Cutler called his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari's recent comments about their marriage 'comical.' He also revealed why he thinks the relationship didn't work out.

August 12, 2022 9:25AM EDT
Image Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari, 35, spoke negatively about her ex-husband Jay Cutler, 39, on a podcast recently, prompting a response from the former NFL star. Jay appeared on the new episode of Sofia Franklin‘s podcast, Sofia with an F, on August 11 and said that Kristin’s comments were “comical.” Kristin had said her seven-year marriage to Jay was “toxic” on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast on August 3, which didn’t sit well with Jay, with whom she shares three children.

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler at NASCAR Cup Series Awards on December 5, 2019 (Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock)

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids,” Jay said, adding that Kristin’s feelings on their marriage have “changed over the course of the last two and a half years.” The retired professional quarterback said he doesn’t think that the former couple’s reality show Very Cavallari ruined their marriage.

As for why Kristin did decide to end the marriage, Jay said that’s a question for his ex-wife. “It’s changed over the years. I guess she fell out of love. Or it was toxic. Depends on the day I guess,” he said. “It’s been two and a half years. Why are we doing this? We’re done here.” Jay also clarified during the interview that he never cheated on Kristin.

Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari
Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari at a baseball game on December 7, 2015 (Photo: Brian Kersey/AP/Shutterstock)

In Kristin’s interview, she explained why getting divorced from Jay was “really scary” but still worth it. She also admitted that it took her “several years” to finally “pull the trigger” and end her marriage to Jay. “It was toxic. I think period. That’s all I need to say,” The Hills: New Beginnings star added. “Because I have three kids with him. I’m very careful about what I say.”

Earlier this summer, Kristin also appeared on The School of Greatness podcast and said her divorce “jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.” She said the former couple is in a good place co-parenting their kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.

