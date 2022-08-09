Johnny Depp Reportedly Signs 7-Figure Deal To Be Face Of Dior Again After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp, 59, has scored another big win after defeating his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in their defamation lawsuit. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has signed a multi-year deal with Dior to continue serving as the face of the French company’s popular Sauvage cologne, according to TMZ. The deal is reportedly worth seven figures. Johnny has been working with Dior since 2017.

Dior Beauty basically confirmed the deal with Johnny, by sharing footage of the actor/musucian at his concert in Paris on Instagram. One post of Johnny read, “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage.” His fans flooded the comments section to applaud Dior for continuing their business relationship with Johnny. “Love your support for Johnny,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Dior supporting legends.”

Johnny has been promoting Dior’s Sauvage for over five years and he’s helped the fragrance become one of the top sellers in the world. In 2019, the partnership was met with controversy when Johnny starred in a perfume ad featuring Native American visuals. Dior was accused of cultural appropriation and Johnny faced backlash for his involvement in the controversial ad.

Still, Johnny and Dior have continued their positive business relationship over the years. The French company stood by Johnny even after he lost his 2020 UK libel case against The Sun, whom he sued for labeling him a “wife beater.” Dior also never pulled out of its deal with Johnny while he was facing off against Amber in their defamation trial, which ended in Johnny’s favor. He was awarded $15M, while Amber won $2M in her countersuit against her former spouse. However, both actors have filed to appeal the legal rulings that they lost.

Since the verdict on June 1, Johnny has been busy song writing and concert touring. He’s planning a tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires for next summer. Johnny has also begun filming his latest movie Jeanne du Barr in Paris. He’s set to play 18th Century French monarch Louis XV in the project, which is still in pre-production and doesn’t have a release date yet. Overall, Johnny’s been enjoying life and loving the fan support these days.