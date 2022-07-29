Eva Longoria Holds Hands With Son Santiago, 4, At Lunch With Husband Jose Baston: Photo

Eva Longoria, 47, was a doting mother out in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, July 28. The Desperate Housewives alum held hands with her adorable son Santiago, 4, as they grabbed lunch with her husband José Baston, 54.

Eva wore a stylish white and blue striped summer dress and black sunglasses. Her look also included hot pink high heels that matched her chic purse. Eva kept her brunette hair up in a high ponytail.

Little Santiago looked so adorable in a dark blue collared shirt and a pair of tan khaki shorts. Eva and José’s son also wore white socks with black stripes and a pair of dark black sneakers. Santiago looked so excited for lunch time with his mom and dad.

All summer long, Eva has been enjoying quality time with her precious son and her handsome husband. The trio were spotted in Italy earlier this month and were photographed on a boat. Eva wore a red bikini that showcased her fit figure. She looked to be having a blast with José and Santiago on their European getaway.

The Latina beauty has been married to José since May 2016. José, who goes by the nickname Pepe, has been a staple of Latin American media for years. The gorgeous couple welcomed their baby boy Santiago in 2018. Eva has loved being a mom and opened up about parenthood in an interview in May 2022.

“I aim to be a good mom to Santi, but as far as having opinions and really planting my flag in the ground and saying, ‘This is the system I use and everybody should use it,’ I’m definitely not doing that,” she told Parents.com, adding that she feels even more determined to positively influence the world now that she’s a parent. “I need to make sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place—for him and for all the children of our future,” she said.