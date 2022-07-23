Make Coastal Grandma Proud With This Effortlessly Chic Two-Piece Set

Image Credit: Maridav/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be hard to keep up with the never-ending list of modern “aesthetics,” but you definitely know a trendy vibe when you see one, like this two-piece summer outfit on Amazon that totally has “Coastal Grandma” written all over it.

This set is perfect for strolling the beach, rereading your favorite book on the deck, or any other grandma-like activities we all secretly love indulging ourselves in. If this sounds like an aesthetic you’re into, then be sure to check out this chic summer outfit for yourself.

This chic loose-fitting outfit is perfect for the summer. It’s breezy, comfortable and sure to invoke images of strolling the beach while the sun sets in the distance. The sleeves are long but can be buttoned up depending on the vibe. Whether you’re going out with friends or staying in, this coastal grandma ensemble is super cute and is sure to impress.

The two-piece summer set by Fixmatti is made of machine-washable linen and comes in a variety of colors so you can get options for every day of the week. The high-waisted shorts provide a flattering fit with a flowy, loose texture that’s perfect for all-day wear.

Happy shoppers are loving the effortless style of this outfit, saying it’s “cute and airy” and that they love that it’s “comfy yet looks put together.” It’s easy to see why this trendy look is getting so many five-star ratings on Amazon.

Invoke your own casual, yet sophisticated coastal grandma look while this set is on sale. It’s what summertime vibes are calling for!