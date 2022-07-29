Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy White Bikini: ‘Loving Me For Me’

The 'Genie In A Bottle' singer turned up the heat as she shared a slew of sizzling snaps in a string bikini.

July 29, 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Bow down to the queen! Christina Aguilera proved she’s ready for a hot girl summer after she shared sizzling snaps of herself lounging around in a white string bikini. The “Dirrty” singer, 41, took to her Instagram on Friday, July 29 to give her fans exactly what they wanted: Xtina being extra! Looking downright divine and fabulous, Christina captioned the perfect pics, “Loving me for me!”

In one photo, the Grammy winner posed with her hand holding back her trademark platinum blonde locks while rocking a sheer cover-up and a fierce two-piece. The second shot had the cover girl sitting on a lounge chair with her legs crossed as she showed off her fabulous physique. The last snap was a gorgeous wide shot of the star standing seductively as she modeled her chic ensemble.

While Christina has been killing it in the wardrobe department during her recent performances on stage and appearances at red carpet events, she’s has made sure to voice her support for her pop star peer Britney Spears after the singer recently had her conservatorship struck down in court. The two women practically grew up in the industry together after starting off as castmates on the Mickey Mouse Club.

Christina Aguilera has been slaying lately at her 2022 performances. (MEGA)

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I’m so happy,” Christina told The Enrique Santos Show during an interview in January. “I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I’ve said before, that I’ve stated couldn’t be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

Back in June 2021, Christina also spoke out after Britney made an emotional plea to the courts to end the conservatorship, which the “Toxic” singer deemed abusive. “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Christina tweeted at the time. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

