Christina Aguilera Says Her ‘Heart Goes Out’ To Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Christina Aguilera shared a sweet throwback pic with Britney Spears and expressed her support in a thoughtful statement.

Fellow pop star and Mickey Mouse Club member Christina Aguilera has sent words of support to Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. The “Reflection” singer, 40, penned a thoughtful statement on her social media accounts on June 28, writing that her “heart goes out to Britney” and that the pop star, 39, “deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world” following her explosive court testimony last week.

Christina shared a sweet throwback photo of the two on Twitter and reflected on the current events in a series of threads. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” she wrote. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” she continued, reiterating that “every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.” (Britney asserted in her testimony that under the conservatorship, she has been forced to wear an IUD to prevent her from having more children.)

Christina Aguilera pens a statement of support for Britney Spears. (Shutterstock)

While she is “not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation,” Christina added that all she “can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.” The singer continued, “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Christina concluded, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

britney spears, christina aguilera, and the mickey mouse club
Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears (and some other notable faces!) starred in the 1989 variety show ‘MMC,’ a ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ reboot.

The Burlesque actor is the latest in a string of celebrities to voice their support for Britney following her court testimony on June 23. During the hearing, Britney called the conservatorship “abusive” and pleaded to be freed from her estranged father Jamie Spears, who has controlled her estate and finances for the last 13 years.

Following her court appearance, Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Andy Cohen are just a few of the stars who have lent their support to the conservatorship battle and #FreeBritney movement.