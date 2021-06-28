Britney Spears Feels ‘Relieved’ After Speaking In Court Against Conservatorship

After Britney Spears spoke ‘her truth’ at her conservatorship hearing, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she feels like a huge weight has been lifted and that this might lead her to regain ‘control of her life.’

Britney Spears was “very prepared to speak” at her conservatorship hearing, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. During her June 23 testimony, Britney, 39, demanded an end to the 13-year conservatorship, calling it “abusive” and that everyone involved – including her management and father Jamie Spears, 68 – should be jailed. It was the first time Britney had publicly addressed the conservatorship, and the insider says it resulted in her experiencing a mix of feelings. “She’s relieved to have finally been able to speak her truth. She loves her family so much, and she wants to protect them, but at the same time, she’s ready to be free of them.

Britney “feels like a child who never has been able to grow up, and she finally has the opportunity to take control of her life,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. Once she does, Britney feels like she can start rebuilding her bonds with her family. “She wants to have a relationship with [them] again,” adds the source. “She’s still close with her mom [Lynne Spears, 66]. They’ve had issues, though. She loves her dad and wants a relationship again with him as well. Her team would love her to have as much autonomy as possible, but she could still use the support.”

I am not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” Britney said during her testimony. During the hearing, she detailed her life under the conservatorship, telling Judge Brenda Penny that she “truly believe(s) this conservatorship is abusive.” She likened her father to a “sex trafficker” and that he “loved” having control over her. She also said that she “want(s) to sue my family to be totally honest with you” and that she thinks her management team “should be in jail.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant,” said Britney. “This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married and have a baby.”

After Britney’s testimony, fans, friends, and exes came to her defense and demanded that she be freed of her conservatorship. Her father issued a statement. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”