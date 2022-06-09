Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sheer Top As She Heads To Her Pride Pop-Up Exhibit In L.A.

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous in a sheer rainbow top when she attended her Pride Month pop-up in LA.

June 9, 2022 9:46AM EDT
christina aguilera
Singer Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Mulan" at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
West Hollywood, CA - Christina Aguilera is all smiles at XTINA Pride 2022 Pop Up in West Hollywood.
Christina Aguilera attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show, in Venice, Calif Dior Men's Spring 2023 Collection Show, Los Angeles, United States - 19 May 2022
Image Credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Christina Aguilera always makes a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at her XTINA Pride 2022 pop-up shop in West Hollywood on June 8. The 41-year-old stopped by her pop-up wearing a colorful ensemble featuring a sheer rainbow top and high-waisted pants.

christina aguilera
Christina wore a sheer black, long-sleeve top with a cropped rainbow tie-dye black T-shirt on top. She styled her shirts with a pair of high-waisted black jeans that had leather panels on the legs. She accessorized her Pride look with a silver choker necklace, neon yellow sunglasses, pointed-toe pumps, and a tiny black purse.

As for her glam, Christina had her long platinum blonde hair down and pin-straight with bright purple, sparkly highlights throughout. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip with brown lipliner completed her funky ensemble.

If there’s one thing for sure about Christina, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit. Aside from this look, she recently wore a tight purple latex dress with lacy gloves when she performed at Expo 2020 Dubai, which kept the year 2020 in its name even though it was postponed two years in a row.

Christina’s dress featured a high neck and a tight corset bodice and had long, flared sleeves which she highlighted with lace gloves. The rest of the dress flowed out into a fitted skirt with two plunging slits on either side and she topped her look off with wet-looking beach waves and bright purple eyeshadow.

