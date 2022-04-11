Christina Aguilera Rocks Plunging Latex Dress For Daily Front Row Fashion Awards: Photos

Christina Aguilera looked incredible while posing in a stylish green blazer style dress for the special event and later changed into a sexy and glittery black dress for the afterparty.

Christina Aguilera, 41, was one of the best dressed celebs at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, CA on April 10! The singer showed up to the star-studded event in a long green blazer style latex dress with a plunging neckline and sparkly tights underneath and looked absolutely radiant! She paired the look with slip-on heels under the tights and added thin-framed sunglasses that she rested near the tip of her nose.

The beauty also rocked a necklace that included a choker style at the top and a long piece extending down her upper chest area. Her blonde tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail and her makeup, which included dark red lipstick, was on point.

Despite choosing incredible fashion for the award show, Christina didn’t stop there. She also stepped out in a head-turning outfit for the afterparty. It included a long black and silver sparkly dress with a plunging cut-out section that showed skin from her neck down to her torso area and black heels. She also added a black leather jacket over the look to keep warm, and kept the sunglasses on.

In addition to Christina, other celebrities that were spotted at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards were Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. They all rocked epic looks while posing on the red carpet and proved that there’s no other award show like a fashion one!

When Christina’s not mingling with stars at a highly-anticipated event, she’s wowing fans with eye-catching photos and video clips on social media. On April 5, she shared a post that showed her flaunting a purple latex dress with flared out sleeves and lacy gloves. The look is one she wore when she performed at Expo 2020 Dubai and it helped to accentuate her fit figure. She appropriately captioned the post with a purple heart and purple crystal ball before her fans praised her for making a lasting impression.