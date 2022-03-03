Christina Aguilera Rocks Leather Suit With Deep-Plunging Neckline At Billboard Women In Music Awards

Christina Aguilera stunned at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in a sexy leather suit as she presented the Rule Breaker Award.

Christina Aguilera, 41, absolutely slayed at the Billboard Women In Music Awards red carpet. She stunned in a fabulous leather suit that flattered her with a deep plunging neckline. She completed the look with a fabulous necklace that formed a criss-cross pattern across her chest. Her long wavy hair bounced down her back as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.

Christina didn’t just show up at the Billboard Women In Music Awards to look good. The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer presented the Rule Breaker Award to Karol G. Before introducing the Columbian singer, Christina spoke on being on Billboard’s first-ever NFT Magazine covers and revealed she would be donating some of her proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

She then had some kind words for Karol G. before bringing her up on the stage. “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all of the beautiful women who are being honored tonight,” she said. “This business is not easy, and sometimes you have to break a few rules along the way.” Karol g wasn’t the only winner of the night. Plenty of other accomplished female artists walked away with awards including Olivia Rodrigo who was deemed Billboard’s Woman Of The Year.

The “Candyman” singer also has some of her own projects in the works and teased that it’ll be coming sooner than fans might’ve expected. “The [new] music will be released over the course of pretty much three different chapters, kind of like small albums well into 2022,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It tells a story. It dives into elements of my childhood and is making certain peace with my past. And there’s more collaborations to come! It’s been a labor of love. I can cry talking about it and knowing that it’s finally going to be released to the world.”

She’s also thriving as she recently celebrated turning 41. She celebrated her birthday with a steamy topless photoshoot. The beauty posed for a portrait wearing nothing but leather gloves which she used to cover her chest. Turning 40 hasn’t just been sexy but inspiring for Christina. “With age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you,” she told Health Magazine when she turned 40.