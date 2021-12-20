Christina Aguilera Celebrates 41st Birthday With Sexy Topless Photo Shoot

Christina Aguilera stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Grammy winner sent hearts racing while posing topless on her 41st birthday.

Christina Aguilera left her fans drooling over a series of sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The multi-talented star celebrated her 41st birthday in a big way as she took to social media on Dec. 18 and shared a series of smoldering photos. The “Beautiful” singer went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark movie star shades.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in a series of photographs. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another commented, “Looking fantastic as always!” One follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has much to celebrate as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was a knockout at the exciting, star-studded event as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award. The singer stunned in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” She got the crowd into the music and encouraged them to sing along.

Christina Aguilera has always been one of my favorite live performers and tonight was no exception. #PeoplesChoiceAwards #ChristinaAguilera #PCAs pic.twitter.com/e7E1jAHZY7 — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) December 8, 2021

Christina was all set to receive the Music Icon Award, presented by Becky G, during the ceremony, for her incredible achievements in the music industry. She gave a memorable speech about who her music is for and how grateful she is for receiving the award. It was certainly a winning night for the star and she once again didn’t disappoint with her singing and her overall appearance at the award show.