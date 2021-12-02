See Pics

Christina Aguilera, 40, Rocks The Stage In Tight Leather Pants For World AIDS Day Concert

Christina Aguilera
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Shailene Woodley Virgin Voyages Scarlet Night Party, New York, USA - 14 Feb 2019 Wearing Attico
Christina Aguilera World AIDS Day Concert, Show, The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner has a night out on the famous Las Vegas strip as she wears a blue feather boa and heads to iconic Flamingo hotel after her 818 Tequila launch party at Resorts World in Sin City. The model headed out of the Crockfords hotel and then made her way down to center strip as she enjoyed a night of sightseeing with her friends. 25 Jun 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765169_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner is back from Cabo and already rocking another sexy-looking ensemble ahead of a private event at Chrome Hearts. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Genie in a Bottle’ singer looked gorgeous as she sang for the annual charitable concert ‘The LA Revival.’

Shine on! Christina Aguilera dazzled the stage for a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday December 1, to commemorate World AIDS Day. The singer performed as part of ‘The LA Revival,’ a yearly free concert at the LA Forum that pays tribute to people that live with HIV and AIDS. Other than Christina, the event was hosted by Randy Rainbow and also featured a performance by Jennifer Hudson. Besides performances, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was also given the Lifetime Achievement award, via the LA Forum website.

Christina wow-ed the audience, as she rocked her sparkling top. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Christina was beautiful as she rocked out at the concert. Her signature blonde locks flowed as  she took the stage in a pair of square sunglasses. The 40-year-old “Fighter” singer sported a black jacket with silver stars printed all over it, giving her a real shine onstage. Other than the spacey top, Christina also wore sexy leather pants and matching gloves as well as black high heeled boots.

Christina was one of two singers featured at the annual World AIDS Day concert. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Christina Aguilera Through The Years -- Photos

Photo by: Russ Einhorn STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 1999 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 8/1/99 Christina Aguilera at the Teen Choice Awards. (CA) (Star Max via AP Images)
Christina Aguilera, nominated for best female pop vocal performance for "Genio Atrapado," arrives for the first annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Photo by: Russ Einhorn STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2001 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 5/16/01 Christina Aguilera at the premiere of "Moulin Rouge". (CA) (Star Max via AP Images)

The starry shirt and the leather pants is only the latest sexy outfit that Christina has worn for an event. She wore a black dress with long leather sleeves on the red carpet for the Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas on November 18. The night before the award show, she performed at the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year gala and honored Latin music legend Rubén Blades with a performance of one of his songs. She rocked a plunging black outfit with a sparkling red trim around it. She completed the outfit with a similar pair of leather pants that she wore during the World AIDS Day concert.

Christina has also been expanding her music by singing in Spanish rather than English for some of her most recent hits. She dropped “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” in October, where she rocked a sexy catsuit for the music video. Her most recent single “Somos Nada,” which came out in November, is also in Spanish.