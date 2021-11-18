Christina Aguilera Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Latex Sleeves At Latin Grammy Awards – Photo

She’s still ‘dirrty’! Christina Aguilera sizzled in an ultra-sexy black gown for the Latin Grammy Awards, where she also slayed with a tribute performance to Rubén Blades.

Christina Aguilera, 40, was a vision at the Latin Grammy Awards! The “Genie In A Bottle” icon looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless black bustier style down as she walked the red carpet in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 18. She added a touch of drama to the look with a patent leather style latex shrug featuring ’80s inspired puffed up sleeves and gloves.

The pop star was still wearing her bright red hair, which she also sported in the video for her Spanish language song “Pa’ Mis Muchachas.” She opted to keep her locks into a slick ponytail, with her shorter layers framing her face. Xtina’s cleavage was on full display in the ensemble, which she accented with layered silver cross necklaces that matched the rings on her left hand.

Just a day prior, the “Dirrty” singer appeared on stage at the Latin Recording Academy’s “Person Of The Year” gala to perform a tribute for Latin music legend Rubén Blades, 73 (Blades has many accolades, including 9 GRAMMY awards). Once again, Christina dazzled in a plunging black blazer with a red sequin trim. She paired the revealing top with fitted leather leggings and platform boots. Notably, she was sporting her signature blonde locks.

Christina has been making waves in the Latin music realm in recent weeks thanks to the long awaited release of her upcoming Spanish album. She dropped the first single and video, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” with some help from fellow Latinas Nathy Peluso, Becky G, and Nicki Nicole. In the video, the gals go undercover at a sexy party as they attempt to get close to and take down a mob boss, all while still looking fabulous. The upcoming album will be her second Spanish album following Mi Reflejo in 2000.

The star has previously addressed the criticism over “not being Latin enough,” despite her father Fausto Aguilera hailing from Ecuador. “It’s a big deal right now, and it’s really nostalgic and part of my Latin culture and history,” she said to Billboard magazine in July as she teased the new project. “So, this is really, really fun to get into some family roots and explore who I am now as a woman musically. Things are coming from a different approach.”