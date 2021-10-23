See Pics

Christina Aguilera, 40, Rocks Red Hair & Sexy Snakeskin Catsuit After Dropping Spanish Single

Christina Aguilera
DIGGZY/Shutterstock
Singer Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Mulan" at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Christina Aguilera wears skin tight snakeskin bodysuit as she celebrates the release of her new single "Pa Mis Muchachas" from her upcoming Spanish language album. She was joined by Becky G at a party in Echo Park on Friday night. She channelled her inner Kardashian as she strutted into the party and chatted with collaborator Becky G. Christina Aguilera Wears Skin Tight Snakeskin Bodysuit as She Celebrates The Release of Her New Single 'Pa Mis Muchachas', Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2021
Christina Aguilera performs during her first of two shows at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Pictured: Christina Aguilera Ref: SPL5239857 160721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Christina Aguilera, nominated for best female pop vocal performance for "Genio Atrapado," arrives for the first annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Cassie Gill

Christina Aguilera slithered into this party celebrating her new single ‘Pa’ Mis Muchachas’ showing off a fiery red hair do.

Christina Aguilera, 40, looked incredible as she headed to a party celebrating the release of her new single ‘“Pa’ Mis Muchachas.” The superstar slithered into the soirée rocking a skintight snakeskin printed catsuit along with a matching jacket on Saturday, Oct. 23. She was still rocking the bright red hair from the music video, giving us some serious Wilma Flintstone vibes, along with her bright orange nails. She finished the look with a large pair of oversized sunglasses and a barely there flipflop sandal.

Christina Aguilera heads to a party for her new single on Oct. 22. (DIGGZY/Shutterstock)

The star recently made waves dropping her first Spanish single “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” in two decades, along with a spicy new music video! The “Genie In A Bottle” singer had some support from fellow latinas Nathy PelusoBecky G, and Nicki Nicole on the track, who also appeared in the Alexandre Moors directed project. The ladies go undercover as they attempt to take down a shady criminal in the four-minute clip, that includes a sexy dance sequence and plenty of eye catching fashion. Christina, in particular, slayed in a patent leather catsuit to open the video, later rocking a all leather trench coat a she sits upon a throne.

Christina Aguilera rocked a bright red hair for the soiree, which she also donned in the music video. (DIGGZY/Shutterstock)

Photo by: Russ Einhorn STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 1999 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 8/1/99 Christina Aguilera at the Teen Choice Awards. (CA) (Star Max via AP Images)
Christina Aguilera, nominated for best female pop vocal performance for "Genio Atrapado," arrives for the first annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Photo by: Russ Einhorn STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2001 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 5/16/01 Christina Aguilera at the premiere of "Moulin Rouge". (CA) (Star Max via AP Images)

“I am proud to reveal mi primera canción [my first song] from a body of work that lives so closely to my heart,” Christina wrote after releasing the song on social media. “And these beautiful, strong, and talented women are joining forces with me for this first Guaracha,” she added, referencing sub-genre of Latin music that originated in Cuba. Notably, Christina’s father Fausto Xavier Aguilera hails from Ecuador, while her mom Shelly Loraine Kearns is of Welsh, Dutch, German and Irish ancestry.

She also said the song is meant to be an “homage to women” in an interview with Billboard. “In the song we mention that I’m a woman that is strong because I was raised by a woman that was strong and so was she before that,” she explained. “It’s something that gets passed down by generations. I chose Nathy, Becky and Nicki because of the strength they exude.”