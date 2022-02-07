Fashion

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Low Cut Siren Red Catsuit & Long Blonde Waves With Partner Matthew Rutler

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Aguilera appears to be in a partying mood as she steps out with beau Matthew Rutler for a night out in Los Angeles. The songstress turned heads as she put her curves on display in a bodycon leather jumpsuit with red design detail.
Christina Aguilera looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging red catsuit while on a date with her beau, Matthew Rutler.

Christina Aguilera, 41, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went on a date in LA with her partner, Matthew Rutler, on Feb. 7. For the occasion, Christina opted to wear a skintight red latex catsuit with a plunging V-neckline.

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous in this plunging red & black latex catsuit while on a date with Matthew Rutler in LA on Feb. 7. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Christina’s catsuit revealed ample cleavage while the rest of the one-piece showed off her fabulous figure. The pants of the catsuit were black and she topped her look off with sky-high black leather platform pumps.

As for her glam, the singer had her long, platinum blonde hair down in loose waves with a top knot on the top of her head, decorated with a red flower. A sultry red smokey eye and a dark red lip tied her look together.

Meanwhile, Matthew was dressed in all-black as he wore a T-shirt with skinny jeans, sneakers, and a varsity jacket.

Christina has been loving leather and latex lately and just recently she posted a gorgeous photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top.

She rocked a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut and she accessorized with a bunch of different gold huggie hoops and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.

Just a day before, Christina rocked the same glam and hairstyle with another bright red outfit, that was a bit different but just as sexy. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve latest top that had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper down the front.

Christina styled the peplum top with a pair of matching high-waisted latex pants, rectangular red sunglasses, and long, red acrylic nails. She captioned the photo, “Santo ¡sálvame!.”