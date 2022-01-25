Christina Aguilera Wears Strapless Gown, Leather Gloves & Hair In Pigtails For ‘Elle Mexico’ Cover

Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in a plunging black dress with black leather gloves for the cover of ‘Elle Mexico.’

Christina Aguilera, 41, commanded the cover of Elle Mexico’s February issue when she rocked a plunging strapless black gown. The singer slayed the magazine when she donned a Terrence Zhou dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a skintight bodice.

The dress featured a massive balloon skirt from the waist down and she accessorized with black leather elbow-length gloves. She added gorgeous dazzling diamond Bvlgari jewels including a dangling choker necklace and diamond bangles.

As for her glam, she had her bright red hair tied back into little knot buns atop her head. A dark, edgy smokey eye with jet-black eyeliner and a matte nude lip with liner on top.

Christina posted behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot to her Instagram page, one of which she was sticking her tongue out while giving the middle finger to the camera. In another gorgeous photo, she had her red hair down while rocking a plunging black top and a bright purple feathered hat.

As if her looks couldn’t get any sexier, she also posed with her hair gelled to her cheeks in tiny swirls with a black headpiece on top. A sparkly metallic gold top and a smokey eye completed her look.

Christina has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just the other day she looked amazing when she posted a photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.