Fashion

Christina Aguilera Wears Strapless Gown, Leather Gloves & Hair In Pigtails For ‘Elle Mexico’ Cover

christina aguilera
Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas
Singer Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Mulan" at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Christina Aguilera World AIDS Day Concert, Show, The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2021
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas2021 Latin Grammy Awards - Person of the Year - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas 2021 Latin Grammy Awards - Person of the Year - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 17 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in a plunging black dress with black leather gloves for the cover of ‘Elle Mexico.’

Christina Aguilera, 41, commanded the cover of Elle Mexico’s February issue when she rocked a plunging strapless black gown. The singer slayed the magazine when she donned a Terrence Zhou dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a skintight bodice.

christina aguilera
Christina Aguilera looked stunning in this plunging black gown on the cover of ‘Elle Mexico.’ (Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas)

The dress featured a massive balloon skirt from the waist down and she accessorized with black leather elbow-length gloves. She added gorgeous dazzling diamond Bvlgari jewels including a dangling choker necklace and diamond bangles.

As for her glam, she had her bright red hair tied back into little knot buns atop her head. A dark, edgy smokey eye with jet-black eyeliner and a matte nude lip with liner on top.

Related Gallery

Christina Aguilera Through The Years -- Photos

Photo by: Russ Einhorn STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 1999 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 8/1/99 Christina Aguilera at the Teen Choice Awards. (CA) (Star Max via AP Images)
Christina Aguilera, nominated for best female pop vocal performance for "Genio Atrapado," arrives for the first annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Photo by: Russ Einhorn STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2001 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 5/16/01 Christina Aguilera at the premiere of "Moulin Rouge". (CA) (Star Max via AP Images)

christina aguilera
In another photo from the shoot, Christina had her bright red hair down while rocking a satin top with a sheer feather cardigan. (Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas)

Christina posted behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot to her Instagram page, one of which she was sticking her tongue out while giving the middle finger to the camera. In another gorgeous photo, she had her red hair down while rocking a plunging black top and a bright purple feathered hat.

As if her looks couldn’t get any sexier, she also posed with her hair gelled to her cheeks in tiny swirls with a black headpiece on top. A sparkly metallic gold top and a smokey eye completed her look.

christina aguilera
Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in her skintight black feather ensemble. (Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas)

Christina has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just the other day she looked amazing when she posted a photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.