Ciara Rocks Cheetah Print Halter Top Dress With High Slits At Billboard Women In Music – Photos

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ciara Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022
Russell Wilson and Ciara Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022
Doja Cat Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022
View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Ciara wowed on the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event in a sexy flowing dress with cut-out sections and a black leather collar.

Ciara, 36, was one of the best dressed at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event on March 2! The singer showed up on the red carpet of the Los Angeles, CA venue in a cheetah print halter top dress that had cut-out sections and high slits. The stylish fashion choice also included a black leather collar around her neck and black leather straps down her shoulders and middle section as well as a thick matching belt.

Ciara
Ciara at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The beauty had her highlight chin-length hair down and showed off classic and elegant makeup with her outfit and topped it off with black strappy heels. She also wore earrings, bracelets, and rings as she flashed big smiles for the cameras outside the theater.

Ciara, Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson pose at Billboard Women in Music. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson, 33, was also in attendance at the Billboard event and he stopped to pose for pics with his lady love by his side. The hunk wore a dark brown blazer with black lapels over a black top and dark brown pants. He also wore black laced shoes and a cross necklace.

Ciara is set to host the Billboard Women in Music event, which will honor several impressive female artists over the years. They include Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Saweetie, and more. The crooner, herself, was the 2009 Woman of the Year at the same event, so she’s definitely made her impact as an artist and woman during her successful career.

When Ciara’s not turning heads at special events, she’s doing so on social media and on casual outings with her hubby. The lovebirds enjoyed a night out together on March 1 and wore different fashion choices that could hit another best dressed list. Her outfit included a Versace Multi-Panel Jumper Dress and knee-high black combat boots while his included a black leather bomber jacket over a white shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.