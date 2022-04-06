Christina Aguilera Slays Purple Latex Dress & Lacy Gloves In Sexy New Photos

Christina Aguilera looked extremely sexy when she rocked a skintight, purple latex dress with lace gloves while performing in Dubai.

When it comes to Christina Aguilera, one thing is for sure – she always manages to look sexy. That’s exactly what the 41-year-old singer did when she performed at Expo 2020 Dubai, which kept the year 2020 in its name even though it was postponed two years in a row. Christina rocked a tight purple latex dress with lacy gloves for the event and she looked stunning.

Christina’s dress featured a high neck and a tight corset bodice. The frock had long, flared sleeves which she accentuated with lace gloves. The rest of the dress flowed out into a fitted skirt with two plunging slits on either side and she topped her look off with wet-looking beach waves and bright purple eyeshadow.

Christina absolutely loves latex and she’s always rocking the fabric. Just recently, Christina was on a date in LA with her partner, Matthew Rutler, when she wore a tight red latex catsuit with a plunging V-neckline.

The one-piece showed off ample cleavage while the pants of the catsuit were black. She topped her look off with sky-high black leather platform pumps and gorgeous glam. Her long platinum blonde hair was down in loose waves with a top knot on the top of her head with a red flower tucked in. A sultry red smokey eye and a dark red lip tied her look together.

Aside from these latex looks, she recently wore a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut and she accessorized with a bunch of different gold hoop earrings and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.