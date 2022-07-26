Christina Aguilera Rocks Metal Bodysuit For Sexy Performance In Spain: Photos

Christina Aguilera, 41, was a gorgeous and memorable sight to see during her latest performance! The singer rocked a silver bodysuit over a long-sleeved sheer black top during her show in Spain and gave her fans an incredible night. She also wore black latex thigh-high boots and wore sunglasses on stage as she had her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The sexy concert comes just one month after Christina made headlines for another wild look at a Los Angeles Pride event. She wore a red latex bodysuit under a long matching coat and matching thigh-high boots as she sang her hits for the LGBTQ+ community during a thrilling show. She had some of her hair up with sparkly red strips and topped off her look with a pair of sunglasses that was perfect with the outfit.

The beauty even had a red microphone as she showed her support for the highly-anticipated event and was surrounded by dancers who wore similar sexy red outfits. She also donned a different look as the night went on and it included a form-fitting rainbow bodysuit with an extra long multicolored cape trailing behind her. Long glittery see-through gloves and gray metallic over-the-knee boots were also added.

When Christina’s not on stage and getting attention, she’s turning heads for just showing up to celebrity events. One of the most recent events she went to was the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show in Los Angeles in May. She posed on the carpet in an olive green cutout top under a white jacket, a pair of matching pants, and high heels. She also accessorized her look with a large dark set of sunglasses and long purple nails.

Her fiancé Matthew Rutler also attended the show with her and they posed for couple pics as well. They have been engaged since 2014 and share seven-year-old daughter Summer together. The lovebirds often appear together at various outings and proudly show off their love whenever they can.