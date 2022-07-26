Christina Aguilera Rocks Metal Bodysuit For Sexy Performance In Spain: Photos

Christina Aguilera wowed in her figure-flattering outfit and paired it with thigh-high latex boots, during her showstopping time on stage.

By:
July 26, 2022 12:04AM EDT
Christina Aguilera
View gallery
Singer Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Mulan" at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Christina Aguilera performing during Starlite Marbella 2022 in Marbella 2022. Pictured: Singer Christina Aguilera Ref: SPL5328719 250722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: GTres / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Canada Rights, Denmark Rights, Egypt Rights, Ireland Rights, Finland Rights, Norway Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, South Africa Rights, Singapore Rights, Sweden Rights, Thailand Rights, Turkey Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Christina Aguilera LA Pride 2022: LA Pride in the Park, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2022
Image Credit: GTres/SplashNews

Christina Aguilera, 41, was a gorgeous and memorable sight to see during her latest performance! The singer rocked a silver bodysuit over a long-sleeved sheer black top during her show in Spain and gave her fans an incredible night. She also wore black latex thigh-high boots and wore sunglasses on stage as she had her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera at her show in Spain. (GTres/SplashNews)

The sexy concert comes just one month after Christina made headlines for another wild look at a Los Angeles Pride event. She wore a red latex bodysuit under a long matching coat and matching thigh-high boots as she sang her hits for the LGBTQ+ community during a thrilling show. She had some of her hair up with sparkly red strips and topped off her look with a pair of sunglasses that was perfect with the outfit.

Christina Aguilera
Another epic photo from Christina Aguilera’s show. (GTres/SplashNews)

The beauty even had a red microphone as she showed her support for the highly-anticipated event and was surrounded by dancers who wore similar sexy red outfits. She also donned a different look as the night went on and it included a form-fitting rainbow bodysuit with an extra long multicolored cape trailing behind her. Long glittery see-through gloves and gray metallic over-the-knee boots were also added.

When Christina’s not on stage and getting attention, she’s turning heads for just showing up to celebrity events. One of the most recent events she went to was the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show in Los Angeles in May. She posed on the carpet in an olive green cutout top under a white jacket, a pair of matching pants, and high heels. She also accessorized her look with a large dark set of sunglasses and long purple nails.

Her fiancé Matthew Rutler also attended the show with her and they posed for couple pics as well. They have been engaged since 2014 and share seven-year-old daughter Summer together. The lovebirds often appear together at various outings and proudly show off their love whenever they can.

More From Our Partners

ad