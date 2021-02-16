Christina Aguilera Twins With Matthew Rutler In Camouflage Pants For Outing With Daughter, 6

Christina Aguilera is enjoying her time in Florida with family, following her big Super Bowl performance. The singer was spotted at an alligator farm with fiance Matthew Rutler and their daughter Summer!

Christina Aguilera spent the weekend being adventurous with Matthew Rutler and their 6-year-old daughter, Summer Rain. The trio were photographed at Everglades Alligator Farm in Florida, where they explored the scenic grounds and checked out the various reptile displays. The Grammy-winner, 40, and her longtime fiance both donned camouflage pants and black face masks. Matthew, who spotted snapping a selfie in front of a waterfall attraction, opted for shorts while Christina sported pants.

While the Aguilera-Rutler squad was dressed casually — their footwear was on another level. The “Reflection” singer stepped out in a pair of beige and black Nikes. Meanwhile, Matthew’s kicks included black and white Nike mids. Little Summer, who was decked out in Adidas, donned black sneakers by the brand.

Christina and Matthew got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014, after meeting on the set of the Burlesque in 2010. The longtime couple has yet to tie the knot. Christina is also mom to son Max Liron Bratman, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.