Christina Aguilera Rocks $490 Gucci One Piece In Miami With Daughter Summer Rain, 6

Christina Aguilera
MEGA
Christina Aguilera looked incredible in a one-piece Gucci swimsuit under a white robe while spending Valentine’s Day with her family in Miami.

Christina Aguilera, 40, spent the holiday of love with those closest to her and looked incredible while doing so! The singer was spotted relaxing in a flattering black Gucci one-piece swimsuit that’s estimated to cost $490 while hanging out by a pool in Miami this weekend. She also wore a white robe over the bathing suit and sunglasses as her fiance Matthew Rutler and daughter Rain, 6, joined her.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera looking amazing in a Gucci swimsuit under a robe over Valentine’s Day weekend. (MEGA)

The cute family was also joined by a dog and appeared to be having the time of their lives while keeping cool in the water and sipping on drinks. At one point, Christina changed into an all white ensemble that included a T-shirt that let a pink bra peek out underneath and sweatpants. Matthew was also spotted shirtless while wrapped in a towel and Rain was in a blue top while in the water with her mom.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera changed into an all white outfit and a pink bra that could be seen through her top. (MEGA)

Christina’s rare outing with her family comes after she made headlines for recording in a Miami studio just a few days ago. She posted a photo of herself sitting down during the session and her outfit gave off vibes from her Stripped album era. It included a leather trench coat, straight cut jeans, and a headscarf that was over her blonde locks. “Miami sessions,” she captioned the post.

Christina Aguilera, Rain
Christina Aguilera and her daughter Rain hanging out in Miami. (MEGA)

The talented artist also just got done performing at the Verizon Big Concert for Small Business after the Super Bowl LV festivities last week. She wowed viewers by singing fantastic renditions of her songs “Beautiful”, and “Pero me acuerdo de ti” and took to social media beforehand to show off a video of her traveling to Tampa.

She looked stylish in a long orange leather trench coat over a magenta top and matching flared out pants. She also wore tan heels and sunglasses and rocked a high bun. The “Genie in a Bottle” crooner seemed excited for the trip as she wrote, “👋🏼 Tampa!” in the caption.