Christina Aguilera Wears Red Latex Bodysuit, Yellow Bustier & More Sexy Looks For LA Pride: Photos

Christina Aguilera, 41, performed at Los Angeles Pride on June 11 while wearing a red bodysuit and other scandalous outfits.

June 12, 2022 4:53PM EDT
Christina Aguilera LA Pride June 11, 2022
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera took Los Angeles Pride by storm on Saturday, June 11! During the lavish event, she performed in a saucy red latex bodysuit, a matching long rubber trench coat, and racy thigh high boots. She completed the look with a pair of shades, and even belted our her notes while holding a shimmery red microphone. The iconic pop star reportedly sang hits such as “Bionic,” “Lady Marmalade,” and “Beautiful,” according to The Daily Mail.

Christina Aguilera LA Pride June 11, 2022
Christina Aguilera Performing at LA Pride on June 11, 2022 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

As the night went on, she wowed the crowd with even more raunchy getups. She showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community by sporting a form fitting rainbow bodysuit with an extra long multicolored cape trailing behind her. She also wore glittery see through long gloves, and gray metallic over the knee boots.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer then changed into yet another outfit that involved ultra puffy blue sleeves and a skin tight lavender patterned short dress. Clearly a fan of the thigh high boots themed, she rocked yet another sparkly pair in a cream color. Better yet, the one and only Paris Hilton accompanied her as a DJ, making the perfect dream team!

Christina Aguilera Paris Hilton LA Pride June 11, 2022
Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton Performing at LA Pride on June 11, 2022 (SplashNews)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the vocal powerhouse X-Tina in fiery attire, as she sported a vintage inspired Hollywood gown for her music video “La Reina” in May 2022. In the clip, she harmonized over Latin guitars while crooning in Spanish. There, she also rocked bright red locks, which she debuted in October of 2021. That same month, she premiered the music video of “Pa Mis Muchachas,” where she showed the world her Jessica Rabbit inspired hair color.

Christina is proudly of half Ecuadorian descent, and released her second Spanish language project, an EP titled La Fuerza, in January of 2022. “La Fuerza (The Strength)…in this first chapter, represents the different elements of what it means to be strong now, as I’ve unlocked new parts of myself as a woman, a fighter, a mother and creator,” the singer proudly posted on her Instagram.

