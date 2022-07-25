Lamar Odom Spotted In Vegas With Mystery Woman Amid Khloe & Tristan Baby Drama

Does Lamar Odom, 42, have a new woman in his life? As his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 38, prepares to welcome her second baby, Lamar went to the Drais nightclub at Las Vegas’ Cromwell Hotel on July 25. The former basketball player and a mystery woman took a photo together, before he went inside to see Rick Ross perform. Lamar, who was wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage pants, smiled as the brunette woman pointed at Lamar and posed beside him.

As fans know, Lamar was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016. He revealed on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother that he still loves Khloe and wishes they could rekindle. Lamar has even criticized Tristan Thompson, 31, for cheating on his ex-wife. After news broke in December 2021 that Tristan fathered a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloe, Lamar told TMZ, “That dude is corny for that.”

In that same interview, Lamar revealed he hadn’t spoken to Khloe whatsoever. “I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he said. “It’s too bad. But she’s gonna be alright. She’s a strong girl.” When asked what he would say to his ex-wife if they talked, Lamar said he would “give her a hug” and tell her to “be strong” for her daughter True Thompson, 4.

View Related Gallery Lamar Odom With His Kids: See Photos Lamar Odom Jr, from left, Lamar Odom, and Destiny Odom arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center, in Los Angeles 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2017 Celebrities seen at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA. 11 Mar 2017 Pictured: Lamar Odom. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA23700_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

A lot more drama has ensued between Khloe and Tristan since Lamar’s comments. The Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player are currently expecting a second child together, conceived via surrogate back in November before Khloe learned of Tristan’s paternity/cheating scandal. The child, reportedly a boy, is expected to arrive very soon. But that hasn’t seemed to be a priority for Tristan, who was photographed getting cozy with a mystery beauty after a very late night of clubbing in Mykonos on July 17.

After Tristan’s partying in Greece, a source told HollywoodLife that “nothing surprises” Khloe anymore when it comes to the father of her children. “She’s been telling people she doesn’t care, they’re not together and he can do what he wants,” our insider shared. “It’s hard for her family not to be upset on her behalf, they’re very protective, but as far as Khloe is concerned all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids.”