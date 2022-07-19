How Khloe Kardashian & Her Family Feel About Tristan Partying In Greece Ahead Of Baby No. 2

Khloé Kardashian‘s seen it all when it comes to Tristian Thompson, so “nothing surprises her” anymore, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been telling people she doesn’t care, they’re not together and he can do what he wants. It’s hard for her family not to be upset on her behalf, they’re very protective, but as far as Khloe is concerned all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids. She’s got zero interest in going backward with him and says she’s moved on, so he can do whatever he wants. Still, her sisters think that it is inconsiderate of him to be bar hopping around the globe right now.”

Although Khloe, 38, and Tristan’s second child — they also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson — is due any day, the NBA star, 31, didn’t appear to have parenting duties on his mind after a very late night of clubbing in Mykonos. The expectant dad was photographed getting cozy with a mystery beauty at 5am on Sunday, July 17 and while the pictures caused a stir with fans — an insider insists Khloé is doing just fine.

Among her many loyal supporters is her beloved younger sister Kylie Jenner, 24, who’s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, is just two months older than Khloé’s daughter. “Everyone is lavishing her with love,” says an insider. “Kylie has been an especially big help because she’s been looking after True a lot and having playdates so Khloé can focus on getting all the last little things ready. Khloé and Kylie have a really special bond because they went through their first pregnancies together. It makes sense that Kylie’s jumped into this supportive role again, she seems to know exactly what Khloe needs, they have that history.”

View Related Gallery True Thompson: Pics Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter *EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloé’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that “True [Thompson] will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” adding that Khloé is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.” The child, reportedly a boy, is expected to arrive very soon.

Of course, as fans of the family’s HULU show, The Kardashians, know, just one month after their second child was conceived via surrogate Khloe found out that Tristan had betrayed her again and was secretly about to welcome a baby with another woman. Although Tristan did his best to deny the truth, in January he was confirmed to be the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby boy, born December 3, 2021.