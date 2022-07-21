Khloe Kardashian Sunbathes In Black Bikini & Insists Her Crown Will Never ‘Fall’ Amidst Tristan Drama

Khloe Kardashian looks better than ever and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 38-year-old posted a photo of herself catching some sun while lounging on a yacht in a tiny black string bikini. Not only did she look fabulous, but she posted the photo with the caption, “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls,” amidst the Tristan Thompson drama.

In the photo, Khloe lounged on a towel while looking off into the water. Her short blonde hair was down in salty beach waves and she accessorized her sexy little Good American bikini with a pair of black sunglasses.

Tons of people rushed to the comments about her caption, with her mom, Kris Jenner, writing, “Never.” The caption was in regard to the fact that a video surfaced of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman.

Since the video surfaced of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, the internet has had Khloe’s back. Khloe’s rep revealed that the pair were expecting a second child, conceived via surrogate back in November. While Khloe hasn’t addressed the video, she seems to be handling it with grace.

Not only did she look fabulous in this bikini photo, but she also stepped out for a fun night out on the town with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the night before. The gals hit Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when Khloe rocked a skintight, black latex catsuit.

The long-sleeve black latex one-piece featured a turtleneck and tight lining around her waist and hips. She accessorized her tight ensemble with a bedazzled silver Balenciaga purse, black rectangular sunglasses, sheer black lace Gucci gloves, and dangling earrings. As for her glam, Khloe slicked her hair back into a low bun and added a glossy pink lip.