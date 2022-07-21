Khloe Kardashian Slays In Skintight Latex Jumpsuit After Tristan Holds Hands With Mystery Woman

Khloe Kardashian seems to be doing just fine after a video surfaced of Tristan Thompson holding hands with a mystery woman, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy, skintight black latex catsuit while out in Santa Monica. The 38-year-old put her toned figure on display in the onesie while out with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Khloe’s extremely sexy catsuit highlighted her toned frame and the long-sleeve black latex one-piece featured a turtleneck and tight lining around her waist and hips. She accessorized her tight ensemble with a bedazzled silver Balenciaga purse, black rectangular sunglasses, sheer black lace Gucci gloves, and dangling earrings. As for her glam, Khloe slicked her hair back into a low bun and added a glossy pink lip.
Also in attendance was Kim, who wore a tight, metallic black long-sleeve bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline tucked into a pair of high-waisted, baggy black Balenciaga track pants. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a white mini dress with a peplum top and a skintight, pearlescent mini skirt.
Ever since the video surfaced of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, the internet has been buzzing. Khloe’s rep revealed that the pair were expecting a second child, conceived via surrogate back in November. While Khloe hasn’t addressed the video, she seems to be handling it with grace.
Since the video, Khloe has been posting a slew of sexy photos to her Instagram and one of our favorites was her hot pink Good American string bikini. She posted a photo of herself in the ocean wearing the two-piece with an oversized straw hat and black sunglasses.