Khloe Kardashian Slays In Skintight Latex Jumpsuit After Tristan Holds Hands With Mystery Woman

Khloe Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a skintight, black latex catsuit while out to eat with sisters Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner.

July 21, 2022 10:39AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim and Khloe Kardashian leave after dinner with Kylie Jenner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe KardashianHulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022
Image Credit: NGRE/BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian seems to be doing just fine after a video surfaced of Tristan Thompson holding hands with a mystery woman, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy, skintight black latex catsuit while out in Santa Monica. The 38-year-old put her toned figure on display in the onesie while out with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian looked fabulous at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when they wore these skintight black outfits. Kim wore a plunging zip-up bodysuit tucked into high-waisted, baggy straight-leg Balenciaga track pants, styled with black sunglasses & pointed-toe heels. Khloe opted for a skintight, long-sleeve black latex catsuit with sheer black lace Gucci gloves, pointed-toe booties & sunglasses. (NGRE/BACKGRID)

Khloe’s extremely sexy catsuit highlighted her toned frame and the long-sleeve black latex one-piece featured a turtleneck and tight lining around her waist and hips. She accessorized her tight ensemble with a bedazzled silver Balenciaga purse, black rectangular sunglasses, sheer black lace Gucci gloves, and dangling earrings. As for her glam, Khloe slicked her hair back into a low bun and added a glossy pink lip.

Also in attendance was Kim, who wore a tight, metallic black long-sleeve bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline tucked into a pair of high-waisted, baggy black Balenciaga track pants. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a white mini dress with a peplum top and a skintight, pearlescent mini skirt.

Ever since the video surfaced of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, the internet has been buzzing. Khloe’s rep revealed that the pair were expecting a second child, conceived via surrogate back in November. While Khloe hasn’t addressed the video, she seems to be handling it with grace.

Since the video, Khloe has been posting a slew of sexy photos to her Instagram and one of our favorites was her hot pink Good American string bikini. She posted a photo of herself in the ocean wearing the two-piece with an oversized straw hat and black sunglasses.

