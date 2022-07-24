Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Jason Momoa was driving in a 1970 Oldsmobile near Calabasas, Calif, when a motorcycle jumped traffic lanes and crashed head-on into his car.

By:
July 24, 2022 9:17PM EDT
Jason Momoa
View gallery
Jason Momoa91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa spends quality time with his daughter Lola, 14, as they enjoy a night out at American Express presents BST in Hyde Park where the Rolling Stones was headlining. 03 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jason Momoa Lola Momoa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA874595_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - Actor Jason Momoa debuts as the newest cast member on the 'Fast & Furious 10' set in Rome. The stunt man helps Momoa with learning how to drive well on the motorcycle. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa, 42, was involved in a terrifying car crash on  Sunday, July 24, when a motorcycle jumped lanes and smashed into him head-on. HollywoodLife has obtained the police report from the California Highway Patrol, which gives a detailed account of the crash. Luckily, everyone is going to be okay.

According to the report, “On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1101 hours, the California Highway Patrol, West Valley Area was dispatched to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.” Jason was driving eastbound on Old Topanga Canyon Road in a 1970 Oldsmobile when a motorcycle – driven by Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, California — “crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle. After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1,” the CHP document read.

“Mr. Avagimyan was transported by ambulance to Northridge hospital for medical treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries,” the report read, adding that,” Mr. Momoa was uninjured and remained on scene throughout the investigation.”

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. HollywoodLife contacted Jason’s reps for a statement following the scary ordeal, but we have not heard back yet.

 

Jason Momoa during a previous outing. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Although Jason was in a car during the shocking crash, he is also known to sometimes ride his own motorcycle. The Aquaman star is regularly spotted out and about on the bike and always looks like he’s having a great and thrilling time. One of his most recent motorcycle sightings was in earlier this year when he took a ride around Malibu.

When Jason’s not making headlines for his rides around the L.A. area, he’s doing so by attending entertainment-related events. The doting dad has posed with his kids, Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, on the red carpet of his movie premieres, and it’s always a memorable moment. Between their stylish fashion choices for the events and their happy smiles during photo ops, it’s clear to see Jason’s influence as a father and celebrity is a strong one.

Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa on his motorcycle, which he sometimes rides. ( MASSIMO PERCOSSI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

He also recently attended a UN conference for ocean conservation and his kids joined him. In addition to posing for a cute photo with his young ones, Jason sat and had a conversation at the event. Shortly before, he was named the UN Environment Program’s Advocate for Life Below Water and proudly announced his devotion to the cause on social media.

More From Our Partners

ad