Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Jason Momoa, 42, was involved in a terrifying car crash on Sunday, July 24, when a motorcycle jumped lanes and smashed into him head-on. HollywoodLife has obtained the police report from the California Highway Patrol, which gives a detailed account of the crash. Luckily, everyone is going to be okay.

According to the report, “On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1101 hours, the California Highway Patrol, West Valley Area was dispatched to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.” Jason was driving eastbound on Old Topanga Canyon Road in a 1970 Oldsmobile when a motorcycle – driven by Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, California — “crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle. After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1,” the CHP document read.

“Mr. Avagimyan was transported by ambulance to Northridge hospital for medical treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries,” the report read, adding that,” Mr. Momoa was uninjured and remained on scene throughout the investigation.”

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. HollywoodLife contacted Jason’s reps for a statement following the scary ordeal, but we have not heard back yet.

Although Jason was in a car during the shocking crash, he is also known to sometimes ride his own motorcycle. The Aquaman star is regularly spotted out and about on the bike and always looks like he’s having a great and thrilling time. One of his most recent motorcycle sightings was in earlier this year when he took a ride around Malibu.

When Jason’s not making headlines for his rides around the L.A. area, he’s doing so by attending entertainment-related events. The doting dad has posed with his kids, Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, on the red carpet of his movie premieres, and it’s always a memorable moment. Between their stylish fashion choices for the events and their happy smiles during photo ops, it’s clear to see Jason’s influence as a father and celebrity is a strong one.

He also recently attended a UN conference for ocean conservation and his kids joined him. In addition to posing for a cute photo with his young ones, Jason sat and had a conversation at the event. Shortly before, he was named the UN Environment Program’s Advocate for Life Below Water and proudly announced his devotion to the cause on social media.