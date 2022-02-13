Jason Momoa Goes For Solo Motorcycle Ride In Rare Photos Amid Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa was spotted riding his bike on the street while letting his muscles show in a light pink T-shirt and striped pants, two weeks after it was reported he’s been living in his van.

Jason Momoa, 42, looked incredibly buff and relaxed while getting some fresh air on his motorcycle on Feb. 12. The actor, who split from his wife Lisa Bonet last month, wore a light pink T-shirt and black and white striped pants while riding the bike in Malibu, CA and let his long hair blow in the breeze from under his helmet. He also wore sunglasses and white sneakers during the outing as his facial hair was on full display.

Jason’s latest outing comes just a few weeks after it was reported he’s been living in his camper van since the separation from Lisa. The home on wheels is apparently located on his friend’s property and he moved in it since Lisa is still reportedly living in the Los Angeles home they shared together. Although it may be an unconventional living space for some, Jason’s van isn’t new. The Aquaman star renovated it to make it livable in 2018 and has used it to live in while on location to film movies in the past.

Jason’s single life is surprising to some fans since he and Lisa, who married in 2017, were known for being so in love. The former lovebirds announced their separation with a statement that revealed the recent “transformational times” is what led to the split.

“We are parting ways in marriage,” Jason wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The talented hunk also vowed that he and Lisa’s devotion to their two children, including daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, will remain “unwavering” despite the end of their marriage. Jason is also close to Lisa’s daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz, and has showed her support for her acting career on social media.